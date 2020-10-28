THE Government of the Region of Murcia, after the meeting of the Covid-19 Monitoring Committee, has decided to close the perimeter of the entire Community.

-- Advertisement --



Free movement between towns will be prohibited (except for justifiable causes) to prevent coronavirus infections from increasing.

The order will enter into force at the time it is published in the Official Gazette of the Region of Murcia (BORM).

The president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, is currently informing the mayors of the 45 municipalities of the Region of the measures to be implemented, which will be added to the curfew of 11pm to 6am, later it will do the same with the president of the regional Parliament and with the representatives of all parliamentary groups, according to sources from the Regional Executive.

The plans for confinement have been looming over the Region of Murcia after several days of high contagion figures.

In fact, today, Wednesday, October 28, the contagion of 911 more people has been reported, while hospitalisations have already reached 500, and deaths are now at 303.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Breaking News – Murcian Government order full closure of the region”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news, and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.