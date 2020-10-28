Madrid, Castilla-La Mancha and Castilla y León have agreed to close their borders until November 9.

The communities will re-evaluate the epidemiological situation in November. In Castilla-La Mancha, the measure applies from Thursday and in Castilla y León, from Friday. These regions join Murcia, Navarra, La Rioja, Aragón, Asturias and Euskadi, which have already announced the closure of their borders. An announcement about border closure from the president of Andalusia, Juanma Morena, is expected on Wednesday night- a decision to close the borders is rumoured but not yet officially confirmed.

Police checks have already been set up and are in place, only under special exceptions will people will be allowed to enter and exit the communities. As they vary slightly between regions, it is advised to check on the local government’s website before travelling there.

