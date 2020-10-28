Breaking News: Kurdish-Iranian family died after migrant boat sank near France

A Kurdish-Iranian family of four died after a migrant boat sank off the coast of France.

Rasoul Iran-Nejad, 35, Shiva Mohammad Panahi, 35, Anita, nine, and Armin, six, were crossing the Channel from France to the UK on Tuesday, October 27, when disaster struck.

The 15-month-old boy, Artin, remains missing.

According to the BBC, the family were from the city of Sardasht in western Iran, near to the border with Iraq.

20 people are believed to have been on board the boat when it sunk in high winds, with 15 passengers taken to hospital.

The French public prosecutor in Dunkirk as opened an investigation into the sinking.

