BREAKING NEWS – GERMANY announces new four-week ‘lockdown lite’ that will see all bars and restaurants closed but schools and shops stay open

Angela Merkel has announced that the new ‘lockdown lite’ will come into effect on Monday, November 2. The restrictions mean that all bars and restaurants will have to close, but shops and schools can remain open. Theatres, cinemas and leisure facilities will all be closed throughout November, but businesses will still be able to provide take-away services.

Merkel, who announced the move Wednesday evening, October 28, after agreeing it with regional governors, said it was necessary ‘to act, and now, to avoid an acute national health emergency’.

The decision came hours after Germany’s disease control agency said a record 14,964 new confirmed cases were recorded across the country in the past day, taking the national total in the pandemic to 449,275.

The Robert Kock Institute said on Wednesday that Germany’s overall death toll because of coronavirus has reached 10’098.

