Breaking News: France To Enter Total Lockdown

France will enter a second national lockdown with non-essential businesses closed from Friday.

French President Emmanuel Macron declared on Wednesday a nationwide lockdown to combat the virus that will come into effect from this Friday. The “new measures” are “indispensable”, Prime Minister Jean Castex had said before they were known.

In an address to the nation, he said the country needs new measures to tackle coronavirus and that it is ‘circulating more quickly than we had forecast’. The country is reporting more than 350 new cases per 100,000 people each week, and nearly 18% of its tests are now coming back positive. The second lockdown comes after Germany also introduced a raft of new measures to combat the second wave of coronavirus.

French President Macron says up to 400,000 people will die if no action is taken, lockdown will be eased when the number of new cases falls to 5,000 a day

