A “BOMB SCARE” has prompted police to close off Kingston town centre, with shoppers and staff rushing out of a major retail centre.

Officers have swarmed the Bentall Centre, the largest shopping centre in Kingston, to carry out an evacuation. The local council confirmed an “incident” was ongoing while reports on social media suggested there had been a bomb scare.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “At approximately 9.47 pm on Wednesday, October 28, police were contacted by a department store at Wood Street, Kingston where a bomb threat had been received.

Kingston Council tweeted: “#Traffic Police have closed Wood Street between the Bentall Centre and John Lewis due to an incident.” They later added: “Police have now closed Wood Street and Kingston Bridge in both directions.”

This is a breaking news story- please check back later for updates.

