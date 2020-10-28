Breaking News – Andalucia to receive huge government funding

ANDALUCIA and Catalonia will be the communities that receive the most funds as investment from the State through the General State Budgets (PGE), well above the Community of Madrid and also the Valencian Community. So much so that the Government will inject 66 per cent more funds in the first two territories than in the Madrid community.

The territorial distribution of investment in 2021 will amount to 2,146 million in Andalucia, while the figure in Catalonia will be 1,999 million, although there must be an additional 200 million added in compliance with a Constitutional Court ruling that decreed an investment deficit in the region.

The estimates made by the Ministry for the Ecological Transition for environmental policy and those of the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda for housing show an additional injection for the Andalucian territory of 702 million, while for the Catalan community almost 600 million and in Madrid the figure is 461 million. In total, 2,848 million for Andalucia, 2,795 for Catalonia, and 1,711 for the Community of Madrid.

