President of the community of Andalucia, Juanma Morena, has announced that the borders will be closed from tomorrow night for 10 days.

Morena had said earlier in the week that he thought it likely the region would close the borders but was discussing it with technical and health officials before making a final decision.

During his Live Tv speech on Wednesday night, he mentioned that the number of people in hospital in the region is the same as back in April. He went on to say that the current situation will be reviewed again on the 9th of November.

The Andalusian Government has closed the provinces of Granada, Jaén and Seville and each of their municipalities, as a result of the spread of the Covid pandemic. Andalusia, as a region, is closed, so that you will not be able to leave or enter the community if it is not for certain reasons. The bars and restaurants in Seville and Granada have half an hour more, they may close at 10:30 p.m. instead of at 10:00 p.m., as before.

He added that bars and restaurants across Andalucia must be closed by 10.30 pm- no change to the curfew was mentioned. A full list of individual towns that will be closed off will be included in the official release of the BOJA.

