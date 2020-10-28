Brawl breaks out outside Irish court as a mother is convicted of murder

A BRAWL broke out on the steps of a court in Cork today, Wednesday, October 28, after a mother-of-two was found guilty of murdering her former husband.

Rita O’Driscoll, 48, from Bandon in County Cork, was convicted of the murder of Timothy Foley, 44, after six hours and 17 minutes of deliberation by jurors at Central Criminal Court.

Mr. Foley was found with 28 stab wounds to his head, thorax, abdomen, liver, lungs, and right leg as well a cut to his carotid artery, at his brother’s house in October 2018, a court heard.

In court, the mother insisted she had acted in self-defence but Mr Foley’s brother Jason, who was also taken to Cork University Hospital with his brother after suffering injuries from the scene, said he saw O’Driscoll standing over his brother with a ‘blood knife’.

The mother-of-two will now face a mandatory life sentence.

She was found not guilty on the charge of causing serious harm to Mr Foley’s brother Jason.

Following O’Driscoll’s conviction, a brawl broke outside the Irish court between relatives of Mr Foley and O’Driscoll and police officers stepped in to break up the fight.

