Brad Pitt and girlfriend Nicole Poturalski break up

BRAD Pitt and girlfriend German model Nicole Poturalski break up

A source close to the couple revealed to Page Six that Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski have split, saying that the relationship is “totally over”.

The couple first started dating in August, but “It was never all that serious as it was cracked up to be,” the source said. The break-up happened “a while back”, they added.

56-year-old movie star Pitt first met the German model, 27, at Poturalski’s husband’s trendy restaurant, Borchard. They were then spotted at the French chateau Pitt shares with his estranged wife, Angela Jolie in August.

Poturalski and her husband, Roland Mary allegedly have an “open marriage”, while Pitt is currently locked in a custody battle with his actress ex-wife Jolie over their six children. Jolie is fighting Pitt, once named People magazine’s sexiest man alive, who wants 50/50 share of their children.

