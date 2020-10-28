Boris demands ‘bold action’ on climate change from Australia

BORIS Johnson demands ‘bold action’ on climate change from Australia in ‘Great Call’ with Scott Morrison the Australian Prime Minister.

The two leaders spoke overnight, building on the ‘long-standing friendship and partnership between the UK and Australia’.

The pair discussed the progression of a Free Trade Agreement and working together on global issues, including strengthening democratic values and boosting free and fair trade.

A statement from Downing Street explains Boris directed the conversation to climate change and ‘stressed that we need bold action’ to tackle the issue.

‘Looking ahead to the Climate Ambition Summit on 12 December and COP26 in Glasgow next year, Boris emphasised the importance of setting ambitious targets to cut emissions and reach Net Zero,’ the statement read.

‘They agreed to intensify the partnership between the UK and Australia on developing and scaling up green technologies.’

Mr Johnson told Mr Morrison the UK’s experience showed that driving economic growth and reducing emissions can go hand-in-hand.

The United Kingdom has set a goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2050 but Australia has not.

