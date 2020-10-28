ONLINE shopping giants Amazon finally launches its website in Sweden, according to the vice president for EU Expansion at Amazon.com Inc.

In an announcement made on Wednesday, October 28, by Alex Ootes, the world leaders in online shopping opened up its Swedish website, amazon.es, and will offer customers more than 150 million products across 30 categories, marking its first entry in the Nordics.

Although customers in Sweden have been able to shop on Amazon through its websites in other European countries, it has meant paying high delivery charges.

According to Ootes, the move will also offer tens of thousands of products from Swedish businesses.

One customer announced their delight at the launch, posting a picture on their Twitter account.

Feels so good to finally have @amazon in Sweden❤️ pic.twitter.com/Fu2TW97z4l

— Neelabhro Roy (@NeelabhroR) October 28, 2020

The company has said that orders over 229 crowns, that are shipped from Amazon’s distribution centre, would be delivered free of charge.

Postnord would make most of the deliveries, with shoppers also having the option of a two-day priority delivery service.

