Welsh Government Changes Rules on Buying ‘non-essential’ Items

The Welsh Government has provided an updated list on what now can be sold by supermarkets during the fire-break lockdown in Wales.

Since the lockdown came into effect on Friday, supermarkets and other eligible outlets have only been able to sell ‘essential items’. This has resulted in aisles being cordoned off as goods deemed ‘not essential’ were considered out of bounds for customers to buy. This, in turn, led to widespread criticism of the Welsh Government’s handling of the situation, and some protests.

From now on, the guidance states that, within the context of a supermarket, the regulations will allow customers to purchase the items listed below, which are deemed to be essential. Other items not on the list below will need to be requested to buy, as an exception to the rules.

Products ancillary to the sale of food and drink, primarily disposable items used for the preparation and storage of food (such as kitchen foil, food bags and cling film) but also basic products necessary to prepare and eat food and drink

Products for washing clothes and for cleaning and maintaining the home, including batteries, light bulbs and fuel. Toiletries and cosmetic products, including toilet rolls and sanitary products. Pharmaceutical products. Baby products including equipment, clothes and nappies.

Newspapers and magazines. Stationery and greetings cards. Pet food and other pet supplies and products for the maintenance of bicycles and cars

However, this evening, October 27, an updated list was published together with the clarification that people could ask to buy certain items “by exception” – something the Government has described as a “sensible system”.

