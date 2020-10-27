Violence broke out in Philadelphia after a black man was shot by police

VIOLENCE broke out at an anti-racism protest in Philadelphia on Monday, October 26, after a black man was shot by police earlier in the day.

27-year-old Walter Wallace had approached two police officers with a knife and was shot after being warned to put the weapon down.

WARNING: Graphic video of the shooting

During the protests around 30 officers were hit with bricks as the protests outside a police station in Philadelphia turned violent.

In separate statements, both Mayor Jim Kenny and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said there would be an investigation into the shooting:

“The Shooting Investigation Unit of the Philadelphia police department will conduct a full investigation,” Kenney said.

The United States has been rocked by violent protests since the death of 46-year-old African-American George Floyd back in May after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Reggie Shuford, executive director of the Pennsylvania American Civil Liberties Union said: “It is time to divest in police and invest in community programs, including the kind of mental health services that allow intervention that may have prevented Mr. Wallace’s killing.”

