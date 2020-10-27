Vega Baja showcases its culinary delights

THE best restaurants in the Vega Baja have come together to highlight the rich gastronomy of the region and showcase their culinary delights at Gastrovegabaja (October 28 to December 1).

Thirteen acclaimed chefs will prepare menus recovering traditional dishes as part of food festival to demonstrate “the most avant-garde and innovative cuisine”.

A spokesperson for the Association of Hospitality Companies of Torrevieja y Comarca, said: “We are convinced that this gastronomic proposal will be to the liking of the most demanding palates.

“It is an unbeatable occasion to enjoy the pleasures of good food.”

Appointments must be made to taste the delights of the restaurants taking part. To find out more, visit https://torreviejagastronomica.com/gastrovegabaja/

