On the 27th of October, an event was hosted by Nicole King for the United Nationalities Marbella Summit and was held in The Harbour Marbella owned by Penny and Mark Quinlan. The event was raising awareness throughout Spain for all different charities based around the fact that we are “Better Together”.

Some of the guests that attended were Angela Lafferty the sustainability captain, Carrie- Ann Harrison and Samantha Campbell from IBEX insurance, Bijan Arta, Georgina Shaw from Shaw Marketing Services, Natasha and Nikky Wegloop from the MiMoana charity, along with Steven and Michel Euesden from Euro Weekly News.

Many of these people of importance joined in support and some spoke of their service and ambitions for the future.

The key topic spoken about were:

Coordinating charities and schools – inter-school “competition”

Sustainability and plastic free initiatives & “home grown”

Youth Internships and Job Opportunities

Buy local and support local businesses – use or loose

Zero Hero incentive – subliminal positive reinforcement for safer alcohol use & safer roads

People were greeted by Lily Van Tongeren who works for Triple A and were led upstairs to have their picture taken and after the guests were guided to their tables where everyone wore the appropriate facial masks along with sticking to social distancing.

Each charity spokesperson got up, introduced themselves and their charity or institution and also what they wanted the other guests to help with. It was stated many times that we are “Better Together” and we need to keep helping each other as we are in such difficult times. The event was for a beautiful cause and the guests looked enlightened by such wonderful ideas.

