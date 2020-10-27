UK: Covid deaths have reached highest daily figure since May

COVID deaths in the UK have reached the highest daily figure since May after 367 deaths were recorded, according to official figures.

This worrying statistic means that there has now been a total of 45,365 Covid deaths in the UK

The figures also show that the number of cases in the latest 24-hour period was 22,885, which is a rise in the number of laboratory-confirmed positive cases from Monday, October 26 of 20,890 and has taken the total to 917,575 cases in the UK.

Government data announced on Monday, October 26, revealed that 102 people had died within 28 days of a positive test.

Dr Yvonne Doyle, medical director of Public Health England, warned the rising number of dead was likely to “continue for some time”.

She said in a statement: “We continue to see the trend in deaths rising and it is likely this will continue for some time.

“Each day we see more people testing positive and hospital admissions increasing.

“Being seriously ill enough from the infection to need hospital admission can sadly lead to more COVID-related deaths.”

The highest number of deaths recorded was on May 27 when 422 deaths were recorded.

