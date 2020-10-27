Torre del Mar will glow orange today for ADHD awareness

THE deputy mayor of Torre del Mar, Jesús Pérez Atencia, has announced that “ on the occasion of the Day of Attention Deficit Disorder with or without Hyperactivity (ADHD) in Spain, the fountain of the Virgen del Carmen, located in the square of ‘Miguel Guerreo Perdiguero’ in Torre del Mar, will remain lit in orange all night this Tuesday, October 27 ”.

-- Advertisement --



The objective has been to draw attention to this disorder, which affects between 7 per cent and 10 per cent of the Andalucian population.

Attention Deficit Disorder with or without Hyperactivity (ADHD) is a neurological disorder that is visible through behaviour with a strong genetic component, caused by an existing imbalance between two brain neurotransmitters: norepinephrine and dopamine, which directly affect the areas of the brain responsible for self-control and inhibiting inappropriate behavior.

In Andalucia, as in the rest of Spain, it is estimated that slightly more than 7 per cent suffer from the condition between the ages of 6 and 14, but only 2 per cent of cases are diagnosed, so there would be some 30,000 boys and girls who suffer from it in the region but do not receive any medical attention for this problem.

It is characterised by the following symptoms: hyperactivity, which means a higher level of activity with constant movements and difficulty staying still, impulsivity so that the child has difficulty controlling his behaviours, emotions, and thoughts, and inattention, which involves great difficulty or inability to pay attention and concentrate and, consequently, difficulty in completing tasks, a high number of errors, frequent losses, and forgetfulness.