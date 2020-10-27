‘Significant’ COVID outbreak with140 people infected

AT least 140 people have been infected by coronavirus in a major outbreak at a meat processing factory.

-- Advertisement --



Norfolk County Council said there had been a “significant outbreak” of Covid-19 at the Cranswick Country Foods site in Watton.

Over 300 members of staff at the factory have been tested so far, with the remaining employees due to be tested on Tuesday, October 27.

This comes as a Bernard Matthews turkey plant in the same county suffered an outbreak earlier in October.

The council’s director of public health, Dr. Louise Smith, explained the local authority was working with the Joint Biosecurity Centre to urge people in Watton to get tested if they have symptoms.

She said in a statement, “Testing of staff at Cranswick Foods has revealed a significant outbreak.

“At this stage, we have identified about 140 positive cases out of around 300 tested so far.

“The analysis of swabs continues and the remaining staff on site are being tested today and tomorrow.

“Due to the high proportion of positive case results received so far, we are liaising with the Joint Biosecurity Centre and have stepped up contact tracing and leafleting in the Watton area, urging people with symptoms to access testing.”