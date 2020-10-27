Raise a cuppa!

VISTA Lounge Cafe Bar in Quesada is offering the chance to enjoy a cuppa and a sing-song at an afternoon tea party to mark Remembrance Day on Saturday, November 7, 2pm to 6pm.

-- Advertisement --



Due to overwhelming response Sunday, November 8, is now fully booked, so Vista has added Saturday to give people a chance to have “a lovely afternoon tea and a sing-along” to a wartime playlist.

Tickets cost €15 for two people, €2 of which will be donated to the Royal British Legion.

Seats are going fast, so if you would like to go along book your table now by calling 627 109 385.

