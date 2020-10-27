New breath test ‘could diagnose COVID-19 within a minute!

A new non-invasive Covid-19 breath test that could deliver results “within one minute” is being developed by UK scientists.
The technology, originally developed as part of a project known as TOXI-Triage, would use “breath signatures” to “rapidly distinguish COVID-19 from other respiratory conditions”. The researchers said their findings could dramatically improve the experience of taking a coronavirus test as well as “play a part in restarting the economy”.
Now for the Tech
Led by Loughborough University, the TOXI-Triage project was launched four years ago with the aim to determine the most effective ways to give medical and toxic assessments to the casualties of a chemical, biological, radioactive or nuclear event.
Emma Brodrick, systems application manager at the Imspex Group, a diagnostics company based in Wales and collaborating on the research, said: “Currently the two leading tests for COVID-19 – antigen detection and PCR – both utilise invasive means of taking samples, which can be uncomfortable for the patient and may discourage some from going to get a test they desperately need.
Rapid tests
“We are excited to be working with NHS trusts in Scotland, Klinikum Dortmund in Germany and Loughborough University to develop a minimally invasive test that produces results rapidly – indeed in TOXI-Triage, our results were within one minute.”
