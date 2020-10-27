New breath test ‘could diagnose COVID-19 within a minute!

A new non-invasive Covid-19 breath test that could deliver results “within one minute” is being developed by UK scientists.

The technology, originally developed as part of a project known as TOXI-Triage, would use “breath signatures” to “rapidly distinguish COVID-19 from other respiratory conditions”. The researchers said their findings could dramatically improve the experience of taking a coronavirus test as well as “play a part in restarting the economy”.

Now for the Tech