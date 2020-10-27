More than 850 arrests in crackdown on violent crime in London.

The Metropolitan Police Service’s drive to tackle violent crime in the capital has seen officers target “some of the most dangerous and wanted offenders”, leading to over 850 arrests in just under four months.

Detective Chief Superintendent Lee Hill, from the Violent Crime Taskforce, said: “Some of London’s most prolific and dangerous individuals have been taken off the streets in what has been a truly Met-wide effort.

“Targeting wanted individuals is not a new activity and we are always arresting high harm offenders as a business as usual policing approach. It is crucial to seek out those we believe to be involved in violent offences in order to keep communities safe.

“This enhanced activity to target wanted individuals linked to violence was born out of the pandemic and continues as part of the annual Autumn Nights campaign.”

Between 1 July and 26 October, 873 high harm offenders were arrested in a joint operation with specialist teams such as Violence Suppression Units; the Violent Crime Taskforce; Operation Venice and Roads and Transport Policing.

The suspects are classed as high harm as they are either wanted in connection with violent offences such as robbery and GBH.

