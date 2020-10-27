Manhunt for double-killer after mother and son found dead.

West Midlands Police confirmed the bodies were found 24 hours apart at different addresses.

And they confirmed a manhunt has been launched to find Anthony Russell,28, who is believed to be responsible for the killings.

David Williams, 32, was found at a flat in Riley Square, Coventry at around 11.30pm on October 26.

He was last seen on October 20 and reported missing four days later.

His mother, Julie Williams, 58, was found at her neighbouring flat at Emily Smith House, just before 11pm on Sunday, October 25, after concerns were raised for her welfare.

The cause of both of their deaths is yet to be established pending post-mortems.

Russell, aged 28, of no fixed address, but with links to Coventry, is now sought in connection with the two murders.

It’s thought he could have travelled down south, possibly to Plymouth, Devon or Cornwall.

A 36- year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder, and is currently in custody.

‎

Anyone with information which may assist our investigation is asked to contact the police via Live Chat at www.west-midlands.police.uk, or 101, quoting log number 2265 of 25 October.

