Katie Price Denies ‘lavish lifestyle’ in Zoom Call to Bankruptcy Hearing

An ‘Emotional’ Katie Price denied she led a ‘lavish lifestyle’ as she Skypes a bankruptcy hearing from £1,400-a-night Maldives holiday.

THE model, 42, has been sharing snaps of her and boyfriend Carl Woods, 31, taking boat rides and relaxing by the pool on Instagram – but insisted the trip was a “work assignment.” It is believed to be Price’s sixth holiday since being declared bankrupt last November. The mother-of-five, who was once worth around £40 million, patched into a hearing via Zoom after her jet-setting was brought to the attention of judges through an anonymous tip-off.

Today, the model told the court: “I appreciate I haven’t been easy to contact. I have been places physically and emotionally.” She said she’d considered selling her infamous pink Range Rover for scrap after she was accused of “hiding” it from bailiffs – and only didn’t declare the vehicle as it’s “worthless and unroadworthy.”

And during chaotic proceedings plagued with technical difficulties, she said claims she has been enjoying a string of luxury holidays aren’t true – adding that she doesn’t live a “lavish lifestyle.” Katie claimed “90 per cent” of her trips are for business – and said she’s seeing a therapist and is on the “road to recovery.”

Taking to Instagram, the model – previously known as Jordan – posted a selfie with the former Love Island star while they were on a yacht out at sea. She said: “It feels so amazing to finally be happy and settled thanks to @carljwoods.” The couple are staying at five-star resort You & Me Maldives, with rooms coming with a price tag of an eye-watering £1,400-a-night.

