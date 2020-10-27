JAMIE Foxx confirms the death of his sister in an emotional tribute posted to his Instagram account on Monday, October 26.

The 52-year-old said his “heart is shattered into a million pieces” after confirming the death of his sister DeOndra Dixon, who died aged 36.

The Oscar-winning actor wrote: “My heart is shattered into a million pieces… my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned… I say transitioned because she will always be alive… anyone who knew my sis… knew that she was a bright light… I can’t tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show…”

Ms. Dixon, who was born with Down’s syndrome, was a global ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation, which described her as a “true angel looking down on us” in its own emotional tribute.

“We have lost our talented, intelligent, feisty, beautiful, kind, loving, caring, pure and giving heart,” the tribute read. “Everyone at the Global Down Syndrome Foundation is in complete shock and full of grief.”

Ms. Dixon loved to dance and appeared with Foxx on the Grammys stage as well as star in his video for his song Blame It.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Ms. Dixon.

