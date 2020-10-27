In TENT on staying open through the pandemic

AS so many parts of Britain are now under local lockdowns stopping friends from different households meeting indoors, pubs up and down the country are ‘in tent’ on coming up with out of the box ideas to create loopholes and keep people visiting.

Venues are installing marquees, tents and teepees with heaters to follow COVID regulations and ensure those living in tier two areas such as London can still meet ‘outside’ in groups of up to six.

Pubs in tier two are not allowed to seat anyone from different households indoors, so they are turning to alternatives which can be classed as outdoor seating as long as the ends are opened up. New York started the trend with bubble pods on the streets and now the UK is following suit.

The Government has pleaded with pub landlords and restaurateurs to ensure social distancing is maintained within outside areas and that they are open on three or four sides to be considered as an ‘external environment’.

The move to outdoor seating has resulted in a boom in business for marquee manufacturers – with one in Surrey saying demand is up by 500 per cent and another in South Yorkshire posting monthly sales of more than £1million.

Hospitality chief executive Kate Nicholls added, ‘The restrictions, particularly for those businesses in tier two areas, means that they will have to think laterally in order to accommodate guests.

‘A marquee is a great idea, provided the pub has the space. Utilising outdoor areas will be vital if pubs and bars are going to trade at anything approaching a healthy level. Some local authorities have relaxed rules to let businesses utilise outdoor space and we hope more will follow that lead.’

EWN spoke exclusivley with Chef Gareth Mason of Retreat restaurants in Bolton, Greater Manchester, who explained it’s taken “some creative thinking” to accomodate guests and stick to government guidelines. “We’ve done everything we can to provide space for our clients, we’ve had to turn people away through lack of seating so we are working hard to provide areas which keep to guidelines but mean people can still come out to enjoy themselves at our venues.”

