Hunt the pumpkin!

Witches from dark and remote places are expected to descend on Habaneras shopping centre in Torrevieja this Halloween to gift trinkets and prizes.

AND one of the biggest attractions is sure to be the ‘hunt the pumpkin’ competition.

Shoppers and their families are invited to find pumpkins distributed throughout the centre.

Each one will contain a QR code that can be scanned on the Habaneras App, using the button called “yincana”.

Each QR contains one of the syllables that make the word CA.LA.BA.ZA.

Once the young ‘hunter’ has all the syllables, they can go to the stand next to the InfoBox and request a super prize.

They will be given a cool customized Halloween-themed children’s mask and a cauldron with which to make a deal with the witches to fill it with sweets.

What will it be: trick or treat?

