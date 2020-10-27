Great British Bake Off is accused of ‘borderline racism’

GREAT British Bake Off has been accused of ‘borderline racism’ by viewers during Tuesday, October 27, episode.

Contestants chose to cook Chinese treats for ‘Japanese week,’ leaving fans of the Channel 4 show highly offended.

For their first challenge, contestants were asked to make Japanese steamed buns.

But viewers were upset when some contestants used Chinese style fillings, while others went for Indian and even American versions.

Taking to Twitter once again, viewers of the show ranted in anger, with one enraged viewer tweeting, ‘I am SO offended by tonight’s #GBBO So ignorant and racist. You’d think in the age, and climate, they’d do better.

‘It not only insulted us Japanese, they’ve insulted the Chinese, and everyone’s intelligence.’

‘Why is everyone cooking Chinese on Japanese week? This is so rude/racist #gbbo.’ added another.

‘”It’s JAPANESE week, people. Not CHINESE Week. #GBBO,”‘ pointed out another fan of the show.

Someone else asserted: ‘This is an absolute trainwreck of an episode. It’s borderline racist #GBBO.’

