Four dead including two children after migrant boat sinks off French coast.

THE children, aged five and eight, along with a man and a woman, have died trying to reach Britain by boat, French authorities have confirmed.

The regional administration for the Nord region said 15 migrants have been saved so far, thuogh a child is still believed to be missing.

A search and rescue operation continues, and authorities stressed the death toll may rise.

According to reports, the small boat got into difficulty in strong winds about 2km from the French coast at around 9.30am on Tuesday morning, October 27.

It is believed up to 20 people were on board.

An English yachtsman reportedly raised the alarm, sparking a widespread search and rescue operation, involving six boats and three aircraft.

An investigation has been launched by the Dunkirk public prosecutor.

