Folk legend Joni Mitchell still recovering from a brain aneurysm

FOLK legend Joni Mitchell is still recovering after suffering a brain aneurysm in 2015 which left her temporarily unable to speak.

The singer of Big Yellow Taxi, Both Sides, Now, and A Case of You revealed in a rare interview with The Guardian that her rehabilitation is “inching along”.

In the interview conducted by film director Cameron Crowe, the 76-year-old said: “I haven’t been writing recently [although] I haven’t been playing my guitar or the piano or anything.

“No, I’m just concentrating on getting my health back.”

The Canadian-born artist who battled polio when she was a child continued: “You know what? I came back from polio, so here I am again, and struggling back.”

“I couldn’t walk. I had to learn how again. I couldn’t talk. Polio didn’t grab me like that, but the aneurysm took away a lot more, really,” she continued.

“Took away my speech and my ability to walk. And, you know, I got my speech back quickly, but the walking I’m still struggling with.”

“But I mean, I’m a fighter. I’ve got Irish blood!”

We wish the singer, who is perhaps best known for her intensely personal 1971 album Blue, a full and speedy recovery.

