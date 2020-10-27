FIFTY Northern Tory MPs Mount Revolt over Lockdown

FIFTY Northern Tory MPs have mounted a lockdown revolt, Boris Johnson now faces a ‘red wall’ rebellion and demands for an ‘exit map’.

Northern Tory MPs mounted the revolt as eight million people were plunged into the toughest coronavirus restrictions with the addition of Nottingham and Warrington forced into Tier 3. More than 50 northern Conservative MPs in ‘red wall’ constituencies are demanding a post-coronavirus economy plan and a ‘roadmap out of lockdown’ from the Prime Minister.

A letter was sent to Boris Johnson from the Northern Research Group which is a newly-launched alliance of Tory MPs led by ex-Northern Powerhouse minister Jake Berry. The note outlined the group’s demands and includeda tailored economic recovery plan for the north.

Mr Berry says that the virus could widen the North-South divide and ‘send the North into reverse’. His group is now calling for Mr Johnson to ‘level-up the North’ – something the PM claimed he would do following sweeping Conservative gains in the region in the General Election. The group are now pressing the Government to prioritise key infrastructure projects and to accelerate job creation in the north.

