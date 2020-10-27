E-commerce company Shopify set to partner with TikTok

IN order to help with easier advertising for its one-million-plus merchants, Canadian e-commerce company Shopify said it will partner with TikTok.

IN an announcement made on Tuesday, October 27, Shopify will now be able to grow its customer base as its partnership with TikTok will allow its merchants to sell their products in the form of shoppable video ads.

The ads will allow TikTok users to click directly on them to buy the products with all transactions happening via the commerce company’s site, while they “will also collaborate to test new commerce features” over the coming months, according to statements.

“We’re thrilled to be the first partner to welcome TikTok to the world of commerce, particularly right now, as our merchants prepare for a busy online holiday shopping season,” Satish Kanwar, VP of Product at Shopify said.

With Shopify set to partner with TikTok it means the Canadian e-comm giants are set to hugely benefit from an app that reaches over 100 million U.S. users a month.

“Shopify is a perfect partner to help us grow and expand our commerce capabilities globally,” Blake Chandlee, Vice President, Global Business Solutions at TikTok said in an emailed statement.

