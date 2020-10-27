DATING app Tinder offers face-to-face video chats for potential matches as the company tries to capitalise on coronavirus restrictions that limit in-person dating.
The free “Face to Face” feature, which has been built by the firm’s trust and safety team, will only be enabled if both people want it and will only let people chat with each other if they are both facing the camera.
The dating app company has said that the new feature would put the safety of its users first.
Other safety features of Face to Face include:
- it can be disabled at any time
- callers must agree to a set of ground rules
- users can send a report to Tinder at any time once the call ends if something made them uncomfortable
- if only one clicks the video icon, the other will not be alerted
The technology, which is already used by rival site Bumble, is set to be launched worldwide after previously being trialled among a small number of users in a handful of countries.
“We’re excited to share that our Face to Face feature is rolling out to our global community after receiving positive feedback from our members who have had early access to it,” said Rory Kozoll, head of Trust and Safety Product at Tinder.
“This adds to our growing list of features built focused on member safety throughout their dating journey, like Photo Verification, Safety Center and our offensive message detection technology.”
