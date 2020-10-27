CURFEWS could be abolished by communities as of November 9 after the Executive and Minister of Finance confirmed that these articles have been stricken from the decree.

In an announcement made on Tuesday, October 27, María Jesús Montero specified that the restriction of mobility (curfew), articles 9 and 10 of the decree of the state of alarm stating curfews between 11pm and 6am, have been deleted.

This means that these parts of the decree, that were due to be enforced for six months as part of the state of alarm announce, could be over but only if agreed by local communities and after a 15 day period under curfew had been executed.

María Jesús Montero’s statement now means that curfews could be abolished by communities as of November 9, if each “delegated competent authority” decides they want to.

Montero has said the government understands that there is resident unrest due to the new restrictions, however, residents must consider it to be “essential” to comply with the recommendations established by the health authorities.

