Covid patients may suffer ‘brain fog’ for up to 10 years, according to a new study.

UK researchers claim the worst-hit coronavirus patients with the severest symptoms could see their IQ point fall by around 8.5 per cent or the brain ageing 10 years.

‘Brain fog’ has been reported by patients for as long as months after getting over the virus, and scientists suggest this could be a sign of cognitive deficits.

The study was carried out by the Imperial College London together with the University of Cambridge, King’s College London and the University of Chicago.

As part of the Great British Intelligence test, they examined the cognitive results of more than 84,000 participants.

Patients who were admitted to ICU were found to suffer a more severe mental decline.

The lowest scores were found in tests on logic, word definition, attention and processing emotions.

The study concluded that there were “chronic cognitive consequences of having Covid-19”.

It was announced this week that human trials on osteoporosis drug, Raloxifene, have been cleared after researchers using supercomputers highlighted the drug as a potential match to help reduce Covid-19 symptoms and make patients less infectious.

