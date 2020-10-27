BRITISH mobile operators are set to be banned from selling locked smartphones, according to regulator Ofcom.
-- Advertisement --
The announcement came on Tuesday, October 27, as the industry is making changes to the way that networks operate.
Currently, smartphones are locked into specific networks but this change is being designed to remove a barrier to switching networks for some customers.
The ban will come into effect in December 2021.
Those set to be affected by the ban are BT/EE, Tesco Mobile, and Vodafone who currently sell phones that cannot be used on other networks, unless customers pay to get them unlocked, which according to Ofcom, is a complex process that can cost customers up to £10.
The move is part of a package of measures designed to ensure customers are treated fairly and to make switching easier, Ofcom said.
Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “British mobile operators to be banned from selling locked smartphones”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.
Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.
Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!
Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!