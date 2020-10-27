British mobile operators to be banned from selling locked smartphones

BRITISH mobile operators are set to be banned from selling locked smartphones, according to regulator Ofcom.

The announcement came on Tuesday, October 27, as the industry is making changes to the way that networks operate.

Currently, smartphones are locked into specific networks but this change is being designed to remove a barrier to switching networks for some customers.

The ban will come into effect in December 2021.

Those set to be affected by the ban are BT/EE, Tesco Mobile, and Vodafone who currently sell phones that cannot be used on other networks, unless customers pay to get them unlocked, which according to Ofcom, is a complex process that can cost customers up to £10.