Breaking – Widespread search after migrant boat sinks near France

Widespread search after migrant boat sinks off the coast of France.

18 people have been taken to hospitals in Calais and Dunkirk, and a search and rescue operation is underway to find other passengers.

A sailboat spotted the vessel in distress due to high winds, near Dunkirk and raised the alarm. It’s believed the boat was heading for the UK.

Customs and Navy patrol boats from France and Belgium went to the area, along with a lifeboat and fishing vessel.

The Dunkirk public prosecutor is investigating what caused the sinking, reports Sky News.

