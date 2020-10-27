North Wales Police have confirmed that officers and paramedics were called to a Bangor University student’s room on Sunday evening, where a 26-year-old man was pronounced dead.

A spokesman said: “Shortly after 10 pm on Sunday 25th of October, North Wales Police were requested by the ambulance service to attend at a student’s room at a Bangor University halls of residence.”

He added: “Regrettably, despite the best efforts of friends and paramedics, a 26-year-old student year male student was pronounced dead at the location. Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends following this tragic death of a young student, and we request that their privacy is respected. The death is not being treated as suspicious and the coroner for North West Wales, Mr Dewi Pritchard Jones has been informed.”

