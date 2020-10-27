Norfolk County Council has announced a ‘significant outbreak’ of COVID-19 at a Cranswick Country Foods site in Watton.

-- Advertisement --



A Coronavirus outbreak has hit the Cranswick Country Foods site in Watton in Norfolk with 300 members of staff at the factory now taking tests, 144 staff have so far been infected with the virus. This fresh outbreak comes a month after 75 workers at a Bernard Matthews turkey plant in Great Witchingham, Norfolk, also tested positive for coronavirus.

Dr Louise Smith, the council’s director of public health, said the local authority was working with the Joint Biosecurity Centre to urge people in the Watton area to get tested if they have symptoms. The Doctor said in a statement: ‘Testing of staff at Cranswick Foods has revealed a significant outbreak. At this stage we have identified about 140 positive cases out of around 300 tested so far.”

She added: “The analysis of swabs continues and the remaining staff on site are being tested today and tomorrow. Due to the high proportion of positive case results received so far, we are liaising with the Joint Biosecurity Centre and have stepped up contact tracing and leafletting in the Watton area, urging people with symptoms to access testing.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “’Significant’ COVID Outbreak at Meat Plant in Norfolk”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!