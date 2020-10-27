Breaking News – Woman tasered on flight in face mask brawl

A WOMAN has been tasered by police during a crazy brawl that broke out on a Spirit Airlines flight as she reportedly refused to wear a face mask.

The incident occurred onboard a plane that had just landed in San Juan, Puerto Rico from Newark, New Jersey.

A passenger sitting at the rear of the plane captured a video of the shocking fight, which starts with the woman, identified as Nyasy Veronique Payne, yelling at a man in a white t-shirt.

Payne, who is wearing a mask incorrectly around her chin proceeds to punch an airline attendant who is attempting to stop a physical brawl from unfolding.

Payne is then seen climbing over a row of seats attempting to confront the man in the white shirt.

The man and his friends threw several punches before an official tasered Payne.

According to reports, police say Payne ‘provoked an incident by acting in what witnesses called an aggressive, hostile, & defiant behavior’.

Payne was arrested by Puerto Rico police and taken off the aircraft. She is currently being held in custody.

In recent months, fights over face masks have become an all-too-common occurrence on American planes.

