Breaking News – Police officer is found NOT GUILTY of murder

A MARRIED police officer who was accused of strangling his lover of ten years to death after she revealed their affair to his wife was found not guilty of murder.

Timothy Brehmer described as a ‘man wh**e’ and ‘womaniser’ in court, was alleged to have ‘angrily’ throttled nurse Claire Parry in his car in West Parley, Dorset, in May – moments after she sent a text to his detective wife ‘I’m cheating on you’ from his phone.

Although the 41-year-old police constable used enough force to fracture her neck in three places, jurors in Salisbury decided he had not intended to kill Mrs. Parry.

On Tuesday, October 27 after a 12-day trial, Brehmer remained emotionless in the dock as he was acquitted of murder after jurors deliberated for two hours and 50 minutes.

The police officer still faces a lengthy jail term as he admitted killing mother-of-two Mrs. Parry by manslaughter.

Brehmer’s mother, Rosalyn Chivers, and his sister Kirsten cried and hugged each other moments after the verdict was delivered.

In his trial, Brehmer said he was trying to push Mrs. Parry out of his car in a struggle after she confronted him because she was ‘angry’ at discovering his previous affairs.

