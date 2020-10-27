Breaking News – James Bulger killer Jon Venables ‘obsessed with porn’

JAMES Bulger murderer Jon Venables has an “attraction to sexual violence” and “thinks about sex a lot”, a report warns as he is denied parole.

The predator, who murdered toddler James in 1993 when aged just ten, was said to use “sex and pornography as a means of coping”.

An official Parole Board summary released Tuesday, October 27, explains why Venables, who was jailed in 2018 for having indecent images of children, was not deemed safe to be released from jail.

The report noted he had displayed “positive behaviour” since being locked up, but felt a “lack of fulfillment in life” and had a “need for excitement”.

The report, which explains why he was denied parole last month, states Venables has landed a job in jail, as he lives a top-secret life with a new identity among other cons.

The parole report said Venables was “benefitting from ongoing psychological work” in prison and had taken part in programmes to “address decision making, better ways of thinking and a propensity for sexual offending.”

James Bulger was tortured and killed by the men formerly known as Venables and Robert Thompson, who were both aged 10 when they snatched him from a shopping centre in Bootle, Merseyside, in February 1993.

They were the youngest convicted murderers in Britain for 250 years.

