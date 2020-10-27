Colossal waves caused by a tropical storm are forecast to hit the coasts of Devon and Cornwall over the next three days, so dangerous that the RNLI are urging the public not to visit beaches without a lifeguard present.

The UK has been told to expect a tropical storm that is sweeping in from the Atlantic Ocean, the forecast is that it will bring “extremely dangerous” waves to our coasts. Swells creating waves of up to 9 metres (28ft) are expected to hit exposed areas of the coast from Wednesday onwards.

The combination of a storm and big low pressure in the North Atlantic coinciding with strong winds is predicted to create potentially dangerous sea conditions. Forecasters have compared the weather to Storm Hercules, which severely hit Europe in 2014, leaving a trail of destruction across Devon and Cornwall. The biggest waves forecast are set to hit the UK on Wednesday and Thursday. The challenging conditions are forecast to continue for the rest of the week.

