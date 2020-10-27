BMW and Kith partner for exclusive special-edition BMW M4 Competition Coupé.

JUST a few weeks on from its world premiere, BMW M introduces a very special edition model of the new BMW M4 Competition Coupé.

Created in collaboration with New York lifestyle brand Kith, the BMW M4 Competition x KITH is limited to just 150 units – available since October 23 – and features unique exterior and interior design details.

BMW M GmbH claims it has picked up the vibe from the youthful and influential fashion scene and replicated its partnership with contemporary artist FUTURA 2000 by breaking into an expanding market.

For Kith founder and BMW enthusiast Ronnie Fieg, the collaboration” brings an emotional journey full circle”.

The BMW M4 Competition x KITH can be pre-ordered from 23 October. At the same time, Kith will be offering a 96‑piece collection of exclusively designed apparel and accessories for the BMW M4 Competition in all its stores and online

*Fuel consumption combined: 10.2 l/100 km [27.7 mpg imp]; CO2 emissions combined: 234 g/km.

