Balearics Government announces curfew to run from midnight not 11pm

FOLLOWING pressure from the hospitality trade and business associations, the Balearic Government agreed to meet with their representatives on Monday October 26 to discuss matters concerning the curfew hours.

With an extension also being promoted by opposition parties, the President Francina Armengol very quickly decided to take advantage of the leeway allowed under the State of Alarm and curfew was officially set on Monday night at midnight to 6am.

There are exceptions which allow those who are working, involved in health care or looking after vulnerable people to break the curfew without penalty.

