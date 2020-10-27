At least seven dead in Pakistan school explosion

AT least seven people are dead in a Pakistan school explosion which has also left 50 people injured in a horrific attack.

According to local police officer and hospital staff reports, the explosion to a religious school in the northern city of Peshawar, Pakistan, has killed seven people between the ages of 20 and 30-years-old and injured around 50, including four children under the age of 13.

Police told the BBC, that the blast took place at about 8.30am local time when around 60 people were taking a class at the religious school, known as a madrassa.

This is the second school attack to have happened recently with another happening in Cameroon on Saturday, October 24.

An eyewitness has told the police he saw a man enter the building with a bag of explosives shortly before the blast and Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Shafqat Malik told Pakistan’s Express Tribune newspaper that 5kg (11lbs) of explosives were used in the attack.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan strongly condemned the blast, saying he has “regret over the loss of precious lives”.

