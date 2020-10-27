Arc de Triomphe and the Eiffel Tower evacuated after bomb alert.

Police in Paris told Efe the areas have been evacuated on Tuesday, October 27, following an alert and the discovery of a bag of ammunition.

The public was cleared from subway lines in the Arc de Triomphe, while police confirmed the Paris Champ de Mars park around the Eiffel Tower had been evacuated briefly following the discovery of a bag filled with bullets.

A security perimeter was placed around Eiffel Tower while a bomb squad team carried out checks to assess the level of danger.

France is on high alert earlier this month after a teacher was beheaded by an 18-year old Muslim man angry about the use of cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad in a civics lesson.

