Andalucia set to launch plan to deal with 4,500 hospital admissions

Andalucia is set to activate a plan to cope with 4,500 hospital admissions as Covid-19 infections continue to rise.

IT comes as the number of hospital admissions reached 2,262 today, Tuesday, October 27 – very close to the peak of 2,708 reached in the first wave of the pandemic on March 30.

Andalucia today added 54 deaths in 24 hours – a record in the second wave of coronavirus – and 2,823 new infections.

This brings the total number of infections to 117,612 and the number of fatalities to 2,370.

Spokesman for the Andalucian government, Elías Bendodo, said today the plan to accommodate 3,000 hospital admissions is underway, but admissions are nearing that figure already.

To cope with demand, the Government has instructed the Ministry of Health to start preparing to activate a plan to provide a further 1,500 beds.

More than half (54%) of ICU beds are currently occupied in hospitals across Andalucia.

“Andalucia is prepared and equipped for this aggressive wave,” said Bendodo.

At present, according to the Ministry of Health, the current average rate of infections in Spain in the last 14 days stands at 436.47 per 100,000 inhabitants.

In Andalucia the rate is 392.42 per per 100,000 inhabitants.

