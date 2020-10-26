Women go crazy at Tampax over tweet celebrating the ‘diversity of all people who bleed’

TAMPAX has faced a backlash as women go crazy online after saying that ‘not all people with periods are women’. As feminists accuse Tampax owners, Proctor and Gamble of ‘erasing’ women with their message.

The tampon company tweeted in support of transgender people and insisted that ‘not all women have periods’.

The company said, Fact: Not all women have periods. Also a fact: Not all people with periods are women. Let’s celebrate the diversity of all people who bleed. #mythbusting #periodtruths #transisbeautiful.’

Some praised the company for the inclusivity and show of support to trans people in the tweet. Among those fueling the fire online was Laurence Fox who wrote, I’m genuinely interested to know who at Tampax thought it might be a good idea to gamble your entire client base ( Biological Women) against this anti-factual and anti-woman, virtue vomit.’

Writer and feminist Susan Dalgety, who backed author JK Rowling amid a transgender row earlier this year, said, ‘It’s a biological fact you need a uterus to menstruate, and that only females have one. Males do not.

‘I have no idea why Proctor & Gamble thought it was a good marketing tactic to alienate their sole customer base in this way.’

Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, the founder of the Standing For Women campaign group, said, ‘They are virtue signalling. It’s quite frightening. When you try and include all identities into womanhood, you ultimately exclude women.’

Others criticising the brand include trans man Buck Angel, who said, ‘The only people who get periods are biological women and transgender men.

‘No other humans get their periods. So no NOT all people get their periods.’