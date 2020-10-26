Woman tries to snatch two children in Madrid park.

The woman, who has been arrested by the National Police, is in her mid-30s, and is believed to have mental health problems.

The incident took place in Rio Rosas Park in the district of Chamberi at around 7pm on October 7.

A woman aged around 35-years-old, described as dark and thin, with black hair in a ponytail, reportedly arrived at the playground and began wandering around.

She was approached by another woman carrying a 10-month-old baby, at which point she allegedly began screaming that the baby was hers and she was “going to take it away”.

After a scene, the suspect fled.

The following day she returned to the same park and “tried to take another child”, but police were called and she was arrested.

The woman was issued with a restraining order and cannot go within 500 metres of the children’s playground.

The Office of the Prosecutor has also requested a psychological report.

